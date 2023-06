A day before her retirement, Rajasthan Chief Secretary Usha Sharma has been given six months extension from July 1 to December 31.

The Center’s Department of Personnel, Grievances and Training issued the extension order of the Chief Secretary to Mrs Sharma on the request of the Gehlot government last night.

With this extension, another senior most IAS officers Veenu Gupta missed the chance of seniority as she will retire in December this year.