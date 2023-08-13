Rajasthan bans student union poll in all government universities for current academic year

The Government of Rajasthan has banned the Student Union election in all government universities for the current academic year 2023-24 due to the implementation of National Education Policy-2020 and ongoing admission process and delayed examinations in some subjects.

This decision evoked strong resentment in political parties including the BJP and the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, and protests on roads in many universities by students in the state.

A high level meeting of the Higher Education Department was held on Saturday night regarding the student union elections.

In this meeting, Vice-Chancellors of universities from across the state talked about banning the student union elections, citing the ongoing admission and result process in the university, along with the implementation of the new National Education Policy-2020, an official of the Higher Education Department said.

The decision’s copy was sent to 15 Registrars for immediate action.

Shortly after this decision of the government, the process of protest has also started outside university’s campus across the state despite it being Sunday today.

Student leaders in the capital Jaipur said that if the government does not reconsider its decision and announce the date of student union elections as soon as possible, then there will be a fierce agitation across the state, for which the government will be responsible.

In view of the warning of students’ protest, police force has been deployed in Rajasthan University and other universities of the state. The police detained the students who had come to protest outside Rajasthan University on Sunday.