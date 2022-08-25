Rajasthan bags investment commitments worth Rs. 70,000 crore

Rajasthan bagged investment commitments worth nearly Rs 70,000 crore at an investor meet and MoUs worth Rs 69789.93 crore signed at an official ceremony in Delhi.

Rajasthan Government’s upcoming investors’ summit – Invest Rajasthan-2022 – slated later this year started with the MoU Signing Ceremonies from New Delhi and move on in other states wooing investors.

Setting a new benchmark, MoUs of Rs 69789a.93 crore have been successfully signed by the Rajasthan government creating a total of 11846 direct employment opportunities, an official spokesman said here.

The investments were majorly envisaged in various districts across the state including Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Jhalawar, Ajmer, Jaipur, Udaipur, Alwar, etc. where RIICO has developed special sectoral zones over the years.

The event was graced by the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Mrs Shakuntla Rawat, Industries & Commerce Minister, Mr Rajiv Arora, Chairman, The Rajasthan Small Industries Corporation Limited, Government of Rajasthan; Mrs Usha Sharma, Chief Secretary, Rajasthan; Mrs Veenu Gupta Additional Chief Secretary Industries & Commerce, Rajasthan; Mrs Shubhra Singh, Chief Resident Commissioner.

During the event, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, “I am happy that Investor Summit is happening at such a big scale. I would like to hear and understand the problems that investors face investing in Rajasthan; I assure you that I am committed to provide solutions to you. Some of the most successful industrialists who have touched heights in business are from Rajasthan. Rajasthan has come long way as a state investing heavily into education, health, infrastructure, refinery, petrochemicals, renewable energy, etc. Industries play a vital role in all development. With good law and order situation, beautiful roads, focus towards health, and many other new developments, Rajasthan is a wonderful state for you all to come and invest.”

Industry Minister Shakuntla Rawat said, “With importantly 40% of DFC corridor area and nearly 60% of DMIC passing through the state, the largest and strategically located Rajasthan offers huge potential for investment.

Mr Rajiv Arora, Chairman at Board of Directors, Rajasthan Industries said, “Rajasthan has about 40% DFC corridor area and thus becomes a desired location for investment in Rajasthan. Rajasthan has changed a great deal; it is now considered a land of opportunities.”

Some of the notable investors have lined-up the huge projects such as Avadda Power has proposed to invest about Rs. 40,000 crore in Rajasthan for Green Hydrogen & Ammonia; O2 Power SG Pte has proposed to invest Rs. 25,000 crore in Renewable Energy and Solar Power in various districts; Asahi India Glass Ltd. has proposed investment of Rs 1400 crore in Chittorgarh; Saint Gobain has proposed to set-up float glass manufacturing with the investment of Rs. 1000 crore in Alwar; Varun Beverages Ltd will be establishing a manufacturing unit for Carbonated Soft-drinks, fruit juices & packaging products of Rs 636 Crore and Wipro to invest Rs. 200 crores in Jaipur for Hydraulic Cylinders.