Rajasthan ATS arrests PFI Supporter for antinational activities

The Rajasthan’s ATS (Anti-Terror Squad) on Sunday arrested a youth for allegedly supporting Popular Front of India (PFI), an organisation banned in India. He is accused of instigating people for anti-national activities through social media, and having links with foreign suspects.

The accused, identified as Mohammed Sohail Bhisti, is being interrogated by an ATS team, The ATS seized his possession two mobile phones, which he allegedly used for anti-national activities, Additional Director-General of ATS & SOG Ashok Rathore said.

According to the ADG, on receiving tipoff that a person named Sohail was involved in anti-national activities using social media platfroms, an ATS team was sent to Bhilwara for immediate action. Sohail’s support for the PFI and being in contact with foreigners came to light during interrogation.

Sohail, 22, son of Siraj Mohammad Bhisti, was present at Shahpura (Bhilwara) Hall, Bhilwara near Bhopalpura Masjid when he was chased by the cops.