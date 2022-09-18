Rajasthan Assembly session to be stormy

The 7th Session of Rajasthan Legislative Assembly beginning tomorrow is likely to be stormy as the opposition parties including the BJP are all set to raise many critical issues like the alleged beheading of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, incidents of communal tensions, poor law and order situation, crime against women and Dalits, and killing of over 50,000 cows due to lumpy skin disease in the last two months, on the floor of the House.

Leader of Opposition G C Kataria held the BJP Legislature Party meeting this afternoon in the Assembly to plan a floor strategy and issues to be raised during the session to put Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the dock. The opposition will also raise the issue of farmers’ crop damage due to heavy rains, floods, and hail storms.

The Business Advisory Committee will meet tomorrow after the session begins with Question Hour to decide the agenda including total days of sittings and business, a spokesman of the assembly said.

BJP state unit president Satish Poonia announced that on a series of issues including deteriorating law and order situation, rising crime graph, lumpy skin disease, and killing thousands of cows, the party would hold a massive demonstration and gherao the assembly building on September 20.