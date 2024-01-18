Stormy start to Rajasthan Assembly session likely tomorrow

Rajasthan Legislative Assembly session beginning on Friday is likely to be stormy as the Opposition Congress is set to take up the Bhajanlal’s cabinet decision to review the previous Congress government’s last six months’ decision, especially during implementation of model code of conduct in the assembly election late last year.

The session will begin with the Governor Kalraj Mishra’s address.

The business of the next sittings will be decided by the Business Advisory Committee to be held on Friday.

Meanwhile, Speaker Vasudev Devnani held an all-party meeting with the BJP, Congress, RLP, RLD, and Bhartiya Adivasi Party (BAP) on the eve of the session in his chamber asking them to extend their support in running the House proceedings. He assured them of enough time and an opportunity to during sittings.

The BJP also organised its BJP-Legislative meeting at the party office to manage the floor management and get ready to respond Opposition legislators.