Kalicharan Saraf takes oath as Protem Speaker in Rajasthan Assembly

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra administered the oath of Protem Speaker to former minister and senior BJP MLA Kalicharan Saraf at a simple ceremony at Raj Bhavan here on Monday.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, outgoing Assembly Speaker Dr C P Joshi, Speaker-designate Vasudev Devnani and Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa were among others present on the occasion.

The proceedings of the Protem Speaker swearing-in ceremony were conducted by Parliamentary Affairs Department Principal Secretary Gyan Prakash Gupta.

The Protem Speaker will administer the oath to 199 new MLAs when they are invited by the Governor for the session. Then, the election of assembly speaker will be held. The ruling BJP MLAs will propose the name of Speaker which will be seconded by all members. The BJP has already declared its Speaker to be Vasudev Devnani.