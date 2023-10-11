The Election Commission of India recently made a change to the date of the General Election for the Legislative Assembly of Rajasthan. The Election Commission of India announced the rescheduled date for the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Rajasthan in response to concerns and requests from political parties, social organizations, and media sources. They shifted the date from November 23, 2023, to November 25, 2023.

The Commission decided to reschedule the election date after receiving numerous representations. These representations voiced concerns over logistical challenges, potential disruptions due to a high number of weddings and social engagements on the original date, and the potential for reduced voter turnout.

In light of these factors and the feedback received, the Commission decided to make this change. It’s important to note that the election process involves various stages.

The schedule for the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Rajasthan in 2023 is as follows:

1. Gazette Notification: The official notification will be issued on October 30, 2023.

2. Nominations: Candidates interested in contesting the election must submit their nominations by November 6, 2023.

3. Scrutiny of Nominations: On November 7, 2023, the scrutiny of these nominations will take place.

4. Withdrawal of Candidatures: Candidates will have until November 9, 2023, to withdraw their nominations if they so choose.

5. Date of Poll: The election will now be held on November 25, 2023, which falls on a Saturday.

6. Counting Day: The counting of votes is scheduled for December 3, 2023.

7. Completion Date: All aspects of the election process will be wrapped up by December 5, 2023.

The Election Commission made this decision to change the election date to consider voter convenience and address logistical concerns arising from the initial date.