Rajasthan assembly elections: 40.27 per cent turnout till 1.30 pm, says EC

Rajasthan assembly elections 2023 voting: The Election Commission of India (ECI) data shows approximately 40.27 per cent voter turnout in Rajasthan till 1.30 pm on Saturday as people of the desert state decides on who will govern them for the next five years.

People started lining up in queues outside polling booths across the state from early morning. Polling began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm in the evening. In the first two hours, 9.77 per cent turnover was registered.

Voting is underway for 199 of the 200 Rajasthan legislative assembly constituencies. Death of a candidate has suspended elections on one seat in Ganganagar.

The Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 is a direct contest between Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promises and Ashok Gehlot’s welfare schemes.

Incumbent Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his son cast their votes in Sardarpura, Jodhpur and both claimed Congress victory. Gehlot has expressed confidence that Rajasthan will break the tradition of voting out the incumbent government every five-year.

BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who helmed the party’s election campaign on grassroot level in Rajasthan, said that people are voting to create a new political chapter and that there will be a saffron surge in Rajasthan.

For the polling day preparations, Gupta stated, “Polling will start at 7 am. About 51,890 polling stations are set up, with 12,500 polling booths marked as sensitive, equipped with webcasting. The live feed will be monitored by District, State, and Booth level officers.

Arrangements of CAPF and videography have been made at sensitive booths to ensure people can vote fearlessly.”