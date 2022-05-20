Raj Thackeray postpones Ayodhya visit, to share details in Pune rally

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has postponed his planned Ayodhya visit which was scheduled for June 5.

He announced this through a tweet on Friday. According to the tweet, he will share more details on his visit to Ayodhya at his rally in Pune on May 22.

The MNS chief has been at the centrestage of the loudspeakers row in Maharashtra. The controversy started after the MNS chief on April 12 gave an ultimatum to the Maharashtra government to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3, failing which, he warned, MNS workers will play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers.

A case was filed against Raj Thackeray when he appealed to people to play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers in the areas where loudspeakers are used for ‘Azaan’.

“I will go to Ayodhya on June 5. Because of the Supreme Court and the Central government, the construction of Ram Mandir has been made possible,” Raj Thackeray had said earlier this month.

The MNS had also put up ‘Chalo Ayodhya’ posters in Mumbai, appealing to people to join party chief Raj Thackeray on his visit to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on June 5.