Raj team led by CM invites German investors with promise to unlock state’s vast potentia

Rajasthan is poised to unlock its vast potential by embracing innovation, fostering technological advancements, and investing in state-of-the-art infrastructure.

The state is also eager to collaborate with Germans on technology-sharing and other key business areas.

This assurance was given by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and his Deputy Diya Kumari to investors at the Rising Rajasthan Investor Roadshow in Munich on Tuesday.

During the Road Show, they also invited the investors to set up their industries in the state and called for investments in Rajasthan’s different sectors like automobile, ESDM, supply chain and logistics, tourism, petroleum sector, mines and minerals, renewable energy, defence, packaging products.

Chief Minister Sharma said his government’s efforts to make Rajasthan an ideal investment destination has started to yield positive results paving the way for signing of MoUs for projects involving investment of Rs 15 lakh crore during the last two months.

He said, “India is being looked at as a new supply chain destination for the global companies and Rajasthan is ready to become the trusted partner of these companies in India with our pro-active and growth-oriented policies. The Rajasthan government is with you at every step to ensure that investments are growing and secured.”

Inviting the German investors to look at the renewable energy sector of the state as their potential destination, the chief minister said the state would be expanding its renewable power generation capacity to 115 GW by year 2031-32 from the present level of 28 GW, which would require investment of more than Rs 5.4 lakh crore.

At the roadshow, the state government signed MoUs with several German firms, including Albatross Projects, Flixbus, Partex NV, Veauli Techniks GmbH & Ingo Schmitz, etc. in the sectors like defence, mobility, Artificial Intelligence (AI), automobile, and skill development sectors.

The chief minister led state delegation interacted with German investors, business groups and innovators during the roadshow and showcased Rajasthan as one of the most prominent investment destinations in India.

Making a presentation about the growing business opportunities in Rajasthan in the investor roadshow, Shri Rohit Gupta, Commissioner (Industries & Bureau of Investment Promotion), said, “The response to the outreach for the investment summit has been overwhelming. Investors from South Korea, Japan, the UAE, Qatar, and Singapore are keen to set-up businesses in the state.

Rajasthan’s commitment to foreign investors is amply visible by the success of the Japanese investment zone at Neemrana and the state is an ideal choice for you to invest.”

Speaking on the occasion, Consul General of India in Munich Shatrughna Sinha said, “We are ready to be a bridge between Rajasthan and potential German investors and facilitate the investment in close coordination with the Government of Rajasthan.

”During the meeting with MULTIVAC Sepp Haggenmüller SE & Co. KG, company officials showed interest in expanding their presence in Rajasthan, including in establishing an IT hub in the state, scaling up their operations and tapping into vast opportunities Rajasthan offers. The company, which is a global leader in integrated processing and packaging solutions for industries such as food, life sciences, healthcare and industrial goods, already has a production site in Ghiloth industrial area of the state.