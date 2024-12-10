Raj govt to set up department for non-resident Rajasthanis

The Rajasthan government has decided to establish a department for the Non-Resident Rajasthanis (NRRs) and celebrate December 10 as the NRR Day every year.

The announcement was made by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma at an NRR conclave held at Rising Rajasthan Global Investors’ Summit under the chairmanship of Governor Haribhau Bagade here Tuesday.

Addressing the conclave, Governor Bagade called on all NRRs settled in different parts of the world to play their role in the development of their home state.

Pointing out that there are 25 million NRRs settled in India and abroad who have a reputation for playing a key role in the development of the places or countries they migrated to. “Today, Rajasthan needs them to use their resources and potential to pay back their native

lands by partnering in development back home,” he added.

Inviting the NRRs to invest and play a greater role in the development of the state, Chief Minister Sharma said, “We will take all care by way of due facilitation to your work and efforts here at administrative, social and other levels”.

The state government will establish a special NRR department at the state level to serve them and resolve their issues through a single-point contact window to be set up at the district level.

An NRR award is also being set up, Sharma said. Sikkim Governor Om Mathur exhorted all NRRs to join hands with the state government and their brethren back home here, in a collective bid to make Rajasthan the number one state in the country.

Union Forest and Wildlife Minister Bhupendra Yadav hailed the Bhajan Lal Sharma-led BJP government in the state for organising Rising Rajasthan Global Investors’ Summit and said this would transform the desert state in a big way.

Several NRR delegates including Dr Binod Chaudhary (MP of Nepal), Ajay Piramal, Nirmal Kumar Sethia (the UK), and Ashok Odhrani (Dubai) also

shared their views. Rajasthan Industries Minister Col Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore has elaborated the briefing on the event.