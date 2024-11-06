Raj govt to provide haemodialysis facility in 182 hospitals on PPP

As many as 182 hospitals and healthcare institutions in Rajasthan will very soon have the facility of providing haemodialysis treatment to needy kidney patients.

The initiative – a part of the ambitious healthcare upgradation programme of the Rajasthan government – is being implemented on the public private partnership (PPP) mode, Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Gayatri Rathore said.

She said – “The process of inviting and duly approving the tenders from private entities, is in the final and conclusive stage. Technical and financial perusal have already been done and remaining formalities would be completed soon.

Advertisement

The health secretary said that under the healthcare and infrastructure strengthening programme, the state government has a target of providing the haemodialysis facility at all 352 panchayat samiti headquarters in a phased manner.

In the first phase of the initiative, the treatment facility is being provided in all hospitals and healthcare institutions having capacity of 50-plus beds for indoor patients.

She said : “To realise our targets of expansion and strengthening of healthcare services, the present state government has made an all-time high allocation of 8.26 per cent of the current state budget on medical and health head.”