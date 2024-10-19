Raj govt to create unique sports hub in Jaipur

The Rajasthan Government will create a world -class sports hub in the state capital Jaipur in collaboration with owners of the Rajasthan Royals.

The decision to this effect was taken at a meeting between the state government delegation-led by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma-, and officials of Royal Multisport Pvt Ltd, the owner of Rajasthan Royals cricket team at the Lords Stadium in London on Friday.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed for the project by the state government officials and the company representatives.

Advertisement

The proposed sports hub in Jaipur will be equipped with the facilities like stadium, all sports training infrastructure, essential sports medicine and other sports facilities.

Besides the delegation members, Manoj Badale, owner of Rajasthan Royals, Kumar Sangakkara, former Sri Lankan Cricket player and the Director of Cricket for Rajasthan Royals participated in discussions at the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sharma said, “Our efforts to make Jaipur a sports hub has got a big boost today. For this, we have signed an MoU with the officials of Royal Multisport Private Limited, the owner company of Rajasthan Royals cricket team. at Lord’s Cricket Stadium today.

The proposed hub would give big boost to sports culture among youths, not only in Jaipur, but , the entire state.