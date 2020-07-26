Congress leader Rahul Gandhi posted a video on Twitter in an attempt to mobilise the people against the BJP over the ongoing Rajasthan political crisis.

He captioned the video in Hindi urging the people to “Unite and raise our voice for democracy”.

In the video, the Congress has accused the BJP of ‘Ripping up the constitution and demolishing democracy’ while the whole country is fighting the coronavirus.

It has done the same in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress said. “We demand to immediately convene an assembly session which is within our constitutional rights,” the party said in the video.

Amidst the political turmoil in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has sent a fresh proposal for convening Assembly session to Governor Kalraj Mishra, asking him to start the session from July 31.

CM Gehlot’s second proposal has asked for discussion on Coronavirus and other Bills, while it did not mention anything about the floor test, which he wants to hold to seek trust vote for his government in distress, according to reports.

Governor Kalraj Mishra, who had earlier turned down CM Gehlot’s proposal saying that it did not mention a date or a reason for the assembly session, said that he is going to examine the new proposal.

Earlier, on Saturday during the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting at Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur, CM Gehlot too had said that his party will go to the Rashtrapati Bhavan to meet the President, if needed and even go to the extent of staging a protest outside the Prime Minister’s residence.

The chief minister had earlier in the day called a meeting of his council of ministers at his residence to rework on a proposal to the Governor over calling a session of the state assembly.

After Governor Kalraj Mishra refused to accede to Ashok Gehlot’s call for an Assembly session to prove his government’s majority, the Rajasthan chief minister, in a late-night meeting on Friday had discussed the six points raised by the Governor for calling an Assembly session.

The meeting was held at the chief minister’s residence which lasted for nearly two and a half hours.

The Governor had earlier sought a reply on the earlier proposal on six points from the state government, including about the reason to call a session of the Assembly for a floor test.