Railways run India’s longest and heaviest freight practice

On the event of India’s 75th Independence Day, the Indian Railways’ South East Central Railway (SECR) ran the Tremendous Vasuki, touted to be India’s longest and heaviest freight practice, with 295 loaded wagons.

The freight practice was operated on August 15 as part of the Central government’s Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration.

The 3.5 km long practice with 295 loaded wagons powered by five locos carried a complete trailing load of about 27,000 tonne of coal was the best gasoline transportation ever carried by the Indian Railways in a single practice association.

“To mark the start of Amrit Kaal, SECR shaped and ran Tremendous Vasuki, 5 loaded practice lengthy haul on fifteenth Aug 2022 as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav Celebration,” the official assertion by South western railway learn.

As per studies, the full quantity of coal carried by this practice is sufficient to hearth 3000 MW of energy plant for a full day which accounts for greater than thrice the capability of the prevailing railway that carries about 9,000 tonnes of coal in a single journey.

The ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ commenced on March 12, 2021 began a 75-week countdown to the 75th anniversary of Independence, and can proceed until August 15, 2023. It’s particularly devoted to the folks of India who’ve been instrumental in bringing India this far in its evolutionary journey. The 5 themes of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav embrace freedom and battle, Concepts, resolve, motion and achievements.