Railway minister inspects redevelopment of Gwalior station

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday inspected the ongoing redevelopment work of Gwalior station.

Vaishnaw seriously observed all aspects of the station redevelopment work and scrutinised it closely.

The railway minister saw the model, layout plan of the redevelopment work of Gwalior railway station and reviewed the future plan through power point presentation.

Vaishnaw also said since the rail operations will remain uninterrupted during this redevelopment work and the movement of passengers will also continue, it should be ensured that safety norms are followed for ensuring the safety of passengers.

In this sequence, he asked the officers to do this work like their household work. Vaishnaw also interacted with the officials of the executing agency and the consultant company of this redevelopment project and asked them to pay attention to safety and quality.

During this, General Manager of North Central Railway Satish Kumar made a PowerPoint presentation of the station development work and officials of the construction department informed the Minister about the progress of the project.