Rahul reiterates demand for Modi’s visit to strife-torn Manipur

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday reiterated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should visit the strife-torn state of Manipur and listen to the problems of the people of the region.

Referring to his recent visit to the north eastern state, the LoP in a social media post wrote, “This is the third time I have come to Manipur since the violence broke out, but there is no improvement in the situation.”

Claiming that the state is still divided into two parts, Gandhi said, “Houses are burning, innocent lives are in danger and thousands of families are forced to live in relief camps.”

“The Prime Minister should personally come to Manipur and listen to the problems of the people of the state and appeal for peace. The Congress party and INDIA bloc will pressure the government to end this tragedy by raising the need for peace in Manipur with full force in Parliament,” the LoP said.

Gandhi during his visit to Manipur on 8th July said, “I have come here as your brother, as somebody who wants to help you bring back peace in Manipur. The need of the hour is peace. Violence is hurting everyone. Thousands of families have been harmed, and properties have been destroyed. I have never seen anywhere in India what is going on here. The state is completely split in two.”

“The Congress party is ready to do whatever it can to bring back peace here. We had a conversation with the Governor, and we expressed that we would like to help in whatever way we can. We also expressed our displeasure and said that we are not happy with the progress that has taken place here,” he said at a press conference.

Categorically stating that his intention was not to politicise the issue, the LoP said, “Violence and hatred are not going to get any solution.”