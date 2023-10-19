Rahul political master of Congress, I’m a karyakarta of BJP: Smriti

Union Minister of Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs Smriti Irani said on Thursday that Rahul Gandhi is the political master of the Congress party while she is only a political karyakarta of the BJP.

At the Manorama News Conclave 2023 in Kochi, responding to a question posed to her during an interactive session by Malayalam actress Renjini, as to whether she could contest against Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad constituency in the state, the minister said, “Rahul Gandhi is the political master of the Congress party, and I’m a political karyakarta of BJP.”

She said there is a huge difference between a political master and a political worker.

Speaking on the contradictions among the Opposition parties, Smriti Irani said the divide among the Opposition parties in the country was a lot more pronounced today despite them forming the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to take on the BJP.

She asked how Mamata Banerjee could forge an alliance with the Left in West Bengal. “Can you honestly accept that she can see the Left eye-to-eye in West Bengal and forge a partnership with them? Do you think the lady, who is the CM now, who was dragged by her hair outside the secretariat, will forget the personal humiliation? If you look at the amalgamation of these political forces, the fissures and fractures among them are more than obvious,” Smriti said.

She said the Congress had no plan to implement the women’s reservation bill. ”The Congress has never had the intention to pass the women’s reservation bill,” she claimed.

In her inaugural speech, Smriti said the IMF had revised the Indian growth story from 6.1 to 6.3 per cent in the forthcoming year.”

The RBI’s insistence that it would be 6.5 per cent speaks volumes on the Indian prospect. From the year 2027, India will become the third largest economy for sure, she added.