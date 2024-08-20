Rahul in Rae Bareli, alleges police officers protecting accused in Dalit youth’s murder

After meeting the family members of a Scheduled Caste youth, Arjun Pasi of Pichwaria village, who was shot dead, Rahul Gandhi alleged police officers are protecting the main culprits in the murder case.

The Congress MP from Rae Bareli and the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha assured the family of all help in the matter.

Later, speaking to the media, he said, “The Superintendent of Police is protecting the mastermind of Arjun’s murder, but we will not let this happen. The family of the deceased will definitely get justice.”

Advertisement

He further pointed out that all the people present there were demanding justice because a Dalit youth had been killed. While the entire family has been threatened, one person has been killed yet no action is being taken.

“The SP is not taking action against the mastermind but is arresting small fries. I want every class to be respected in Uttar Pradesh and everyone should get justice. We are not going to back down until this family gets justice,” the Congress MP asserted.

Rahul Gandhi said Arjun’s mother told him that her younger son runs a barber shop. Some youths visited him at the shop six-seven times but left without paying for a hair cut. Last time, when one of the youths was about to leave without paying, he demanded the payment for his services. After that incident, Arjun was murdered.

The leader of the Opposition said it is clear that injustice has been done to the family and the society. “We are not going to leave this case until the family gets justice,” he assured.

The crowd present on the spot kept raising slogans like “Rahul Gandhi Zindabad” and “Hang the murderers of Arjun” while the MP was talking to the victim’s family and the media.

Rahul Gandhi landed at the Indira Gandhi National Flying Academy, Fursatganj, by a special aircraft in the afternoon. UP Congress leaders gave him a warm reception. After that, he, along with other leaders including Amethi MP Kishori Lal Sharma, left for Pichwariya village under the Nasirabad police station area of Rae Bareli.

The village is situated in the Salon assembly seat of the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency.

Congress State President Ajay Rai, Barabanki MP Tanuj Punia, senior Congress leaders Pramod Tiwari, Aradhana Mishra, Amethi District President Pradeep Singhal and other leaders and workers were present on the occasion.

Arjun Pasi was shot dead on the night of August 11. Ever since, the family of the victim is demanding justice. Along with villagers, his family members and many organizations protested against the injustice meted out to the family by blocking the road in the village.

The irate villagers even demonstrated at the collectorate demanding the arrest of the killers. Based on the complaint of the deceased’s mother, the police registered a case against 12 people, including seven named. Of them, six have been sent to jail while the prime accused, Vishal Singh, is still on the run.