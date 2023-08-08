Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra again, this time from Gujarat to Meghalaya

The upcoming yatra is set to initiate from the western regions and conclude its journey in the northeastern states. Nana Patole, the leader of Maharashtra’s Congress, stated, “The next phase of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra will commence its journey from Gujarat and culminate in Meghalaya.”

The widely-discussed Bharat Jodo Yatra, initiated by Rahul Gandhi of the Congress party, is on the verge of commencing its second phase. The initial leg of this journey, which commenced in September of the previous year and concluded in Kashmir over 130 days later, traversing through 12 states and two Union Territories, was proclaimed a resounding success by the Congress party.

In September, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi embarked on an extensive foot march spanning over 4,000 kilometres, starting from Kanyakumari and concluding in Srinagar by the end of January. The dividends reaped by the party in the Karnataka Assembly elections could be attributed to this impressive endeavour.

As per insights from political pundits and seasoned journalists, the Yatra has undeniably infused fresh vigour into the party’s grassroots members, equipping them to confront the BJP and uphold their authority for a consecutive term.

With a strategic eye towards reaping advantages in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections and preceding state-level contests, the Congress leader is poised to embark on the next chapter of his Bharat Jodo Yatra. Prominent Congress leaders will be at the forefront of the procession, guiding the march across various regions within the western state.

At the start of the week, on Monday, the Gujarat Congress revealed that it had cordially invited the recently reinstated Member of Parliament to commence his expedition from the ‘homeland of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel’.

“The second phase should begin from the state. A committee has been formed at the central level to chalk out the second phase of Bharat Jodo Yatra. Details are being finalised. Many state units have made similar or other suggestions for the second phase of the padyatra,” State Leader of Opposition Amit Chavda told reporters.