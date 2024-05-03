Rahul forms alliances before polls, flees to Italy once it ends: Yogi

Launching a broadside against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the INDI alliance, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath vehemently declared on Friday, “The INDI alliance is not driven by the nation’s interests but by self-interest.”

Addressing a public gathering in the Sambhal Lok Sabha constituency in support of Lok Sabha candidate Parmeshwar Lal Saini, Yogi said, “While nobody in the country commends Rahul Gandhi, former Pakistani minister Fawad Chaudhary sings paeans in his support. This is his real face.”

Furthermore, Rahul tends to abscond to Italy whenever the nation faces crises, disregarding India and its people. However, he conveniently remembers Ram Lalla at election time and rushes to Uttar Pradesh. Rahul swiftly forges electoral alliances during elections, only to vanish once they conclude. This is his true character, he added.

The Chief Minister underscored that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party advocates for the welfare of the underprivileged, endeavours towards self-reliance, and strives for India’s development. None can deny that India has progressed under Modi’s leadership over the past decade. In light of this, it’s imperative to make a discerning choice”, he added.

Yogi stressed that Independent India cannot accept reservation based on religion. “While the Congress and the SP advocate for the division of the country, they aim to achieve this through conducting a caste census and fostering conflict among caste groups. We will not allow any party to undermine reservation in this manner.”

The CM emphasised that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the benefit of government schemes is being extended to every citizen and family, transcending caste, religion, and language barriers. “This inclusive approach has resonated nationwide, epitomised by the resounding chant for “Fir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar” (Once Again, Modi Government).”

He highlighted monumental developments such as the completion of Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi and the grand temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. Additionally, efforts are underway to enhance and expand the Maa Kela Devi temple and a dham in Sambhal as part of the government’s commitment to religious and cultural development.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that before 2014, the country’s borders were not secure. He went on to say, “Terrorism and Naxalism were widespread across the country. Moreover, development initiatives were stagnant, and corruption was rampant, depriving the country’s impoverished population of essential amenities.” Conversely, he underscored the transformative leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi post-2014, which elevated India’s global stature over the past decade.

Adityanath advocated continuing this trajectory under Modi’s leadership to propel India towards comprehensive development.

Yogi informed that the Ganga Expressway, originating from Sambhal, will play a crucial role in significantly boosting the local economy. It will serve as the backbone of the economy in this region. With this infrastructure in place, one can travel to Prayagraj in 5 hours and Lucknow in four-and-a-half hours.

He contrasted this with the past, when scarcity and deprivation were the norm. He also underscored the provision of free rations to 80 crore people today, demonstrating the government’s commitment to social welfare.

Yogi Adityanath urged the electorate to re-elect Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the third time. He echoed the rallying cry of ‘Pehle Matdan Fir Jal Paan’ (First Vote, Then Refreshment), emphasising the importance of their vote in shaping the future of the nation.