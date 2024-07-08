Rahul Gandhi visits Assam & Manipur to assess flood and ethnic tension situations

Congress Member of Parliament and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, arrived in Assam on Monday to assess the flood situation in the state.

Upon landing at Kumbirgram Airport in Silchar, Southern Assam, Gandhi is scheduled to visit flood relief camps in the Lakhipur area of Cachar district.

Following his visit to the relief camps, he will proceed to Jiribam, an area on the Assam-Manipur border, where recent ethnic tensions have arisen.

In Manipur, Gandhi will visit relief camps in Jiribam, Churachandpur, and Moirang, according to the schedule shared by the Congress. He is also set to meet Governor Anusuiya Uikey at 5:30 pm.

The day-long visit will conclude with a press conference at the Manipur Congress office in the evening.

Gandhi has visited Manipur twice before. The Congress-led Opposition INDIA bloc has repeatedly raised the issue of the Manipur crisis in both the Houses of Parliament during the recent session.

The opposition disrupted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-hour-long reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address on July 2, chanting “Justice for Manipur” and “Bharat Jodo” slogans.

In his speech, PM Modi stated that efforts are ongoing to bring peace to Manipur, with 11,000 FIRs and 500 arrests made. He noted that incidents of violence are decreasing, showing potential for peace.