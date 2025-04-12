UPI down across India; NPCI says ‘currently facing intermittent technical issues’

Digital payments via the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) were severely affected due to a nationwide outage on Saturday, April 12 — the third major disruption in the past month.

Several online payment platforms, including Paytm, PhonePe, and Google Pay, experienced service interruptions, hampering local shopping, bill payments, and business transactions.

According to the outage tracking platform Down Detector, there were 2,358 complaints by 1 pm. Most reported problems were for payments (81 per cent) and fund transfers (17 per cent).

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which operates the UPI services, said the disruptions were due to technical issues. “NPCI is currently facing intermittent technical issues, leading to partial UPI transaction declines,” the NPCI shared in a post on social media platform X.

“We are working to resolve the issue and will keep you updated. We regret the inconvenience caused,” it added.

Major banking apps from SBI, ICICI, and HDFC were also affected, pointing to a broader issue within the UPI network infrastructure.

“UPI is down again. Good that I always carry cash. Cash is always King,” posted one affected user on X.

“This is becoming way too frequent nowadays. First UPI goes down, then banks declare their own ‘downtime’ for UPI transactions,” another user wrote.

#UPIDown again. So strange!!

The UPI saw a 13.59 per cent increase (on-month) in transaction volume at 18.3 billion in the month of March, from 16.11 billion in February, as per the latest NPCI data.

The month of March saw a record Rs 24.77 lakh crore worth UPI-based transactions, up 12.79 per cent from Rs 21.96 lakh crore in February.

On a daily basis, the UPI network recorded more than 590 million average transactions at Rs 79,910 crore daily transaction count, according to the NPCI data.

On a year-on-year basis, the record-breaking UPI transactions of Rs 24.77 lakh crore in March marked a 25 per cent surge in value and an impressive 36 per cent growth in volume, demonstrating the unstoppable momentum of India’s digital payments revolution.

UPI saw strong growth in both person-to-person (P2P) and person-to-merchant (P2M) payments.

(With inputs from IANS)