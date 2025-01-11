Rahul Gandhi to address public meeting in Delhi on Mon

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and senior Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi will address a “Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan” public meeting in Delhi on January 13 to start the campaign for his party for the forthcoming Assembly elections, a party leader said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s city office here, Delhi Congress in-charge Qazi Nizamuddin said that the party workers from across the capital and general public will attend the rally to be held under the Seelampur Assembly constituency in East Delhi.

He claimed that Congress is on a strong footing in Delhi after Gandhi’s constant interaction with all sections of people in the capital, and Delhi Congress Committee president Devender Yadav’s month-long Delhi Nyay Yatra.

Recalling Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said, “The yatra from Kanyakumari to Srinagar had witnessed massive public participation. He had interacted with all sections of people, which gave him a deep insight into the struggles of the common people in their everyday life.”

Nizamuddin said Gandhi has been speaking up for the common people, raising their voice, expressing their concerns, protecting the Constitution and democracy, and the massive public rally to be addressed by him at Seelampur will set the tone and tenor of Delhi Congress’ aggressive campaigns in the assembly elections.

The Congress party, which is eyeing to return to power by ousting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, is contesting the elections alone. The party has, so far, fielded candidates from 48 of the 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi.

To woo the voters ahead of the Assembly polls, the Congress party announced the Pyari Didi Yojana and Jeevan Raksha Yojana to be implemented if the party came to power in Delhi. Under the Pyari Didi Yojana, the party has promised Rs 2,500 allowance to every woman per month and Rs 25 lakh health insurance for all the residents under Jeevan Raksha Yojana.

In the 2020 Assembly polls, the AAP won 62 assembly seats against BJP’s eight while in 2015 polls, AAP bagged 67 seats and BJP won only three seats.Congress drew a blank on both these occasions.

Elections to the 70-member Assembly will be held on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.