Rahul Gandhi takes a dig at CBSE & RSS over modification of syllabus

Congress leader and Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi took a dig at the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) after the modification of the syllabus of history and political science in classes 10 and 12.

Rahul termed this national level board of education the ‘Central Board of Suppressing Education’.

He further targeted the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) over the modification of the syllabus and termed it ‘Rashtriya Shiksha Shredder’. “Rashtriya Shiksha Shredder,” tweeted Rahul Gandhi today and attached an image along with the tweet which shows a shredding machine cutting topics like democracy and diversity, impact of globalisation on agriculture, non-aligned movement, the Mugal court, industrial revolution, poem of Faiz, while showing issues like employment, communal harmony and freedom of institutions shredded.

Rahul’s scathing comment came after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) removed chapters dealing with the rise of Islamic empires in Afro-Asian territories, chronicles of Mughal courts, the Cold War, and the industrial revolution from the History and Political Science syllabus of classes 11 and 12.