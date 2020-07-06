Continuing with his daily attack on the central government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday once again hit out at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government and called its handling of COVID-19 situation, demonetisation, and GST implementation all ‘failures’ that will be subject of analysis in future classes.

Taking to Twitter, former Congress president said that these policies will be studied by the Harvard Business School. “Future HBS case studies on failure: 1. Covid19. 2. Demonetisation. 3. GST implementation,” he tweeted.

His attack came a day after India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit nation by the Coronavirus pandemic.

India’s coronavirus tally was at 6,97,413 on Monday. Out of this 4,24,432 are recovered cases and are 2,53,287 active cases. The death toll due to the virus has reached 19,693.

In the last 24 hours, 24,248 cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country. The ministry of health says that around 70 percent of cases are due to comorbidities.

The Wayanad MP also shared a video of PM Modi addressing the nation and superimposed it with a graph which showed the spike in the number of coronavirus cases, making India the third worst-hit nation.

Meanwhile, on Sunday 50-year-old Congress leader questioned the quality of ventilators purchased by the government by the money from PM CARES fund.

He had alleged that the Central government is putting Indian lives at risk by purchasing sub-standard ventilators for the fight against coronavirus.

Quoting an article, Gandhi tweeted, “PMCares opacity is: 1. Putting Indian lives at risk. 2. Ensuring public money is used to buy sub-standard products.”

In a sudden move that took everyone by surprise, PM Modi in 2016, announced a ban on the currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000.

Earlier in May, the Congress taking a jibe at Centre had compared the lockdown with demonetisation and accused the government of behaving like East India Company.

It had said the decision of lockdown came without any prior preparation.

“The commonality between lockdown and demonetisation is that the BJP government failed the basic rule of governance think and act rather than act without thinking,” the Congress had said.