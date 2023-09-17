Rahul Gandhi says BJP, BRS and AIMIM working together in Telang

Alleging that the BRS, the BJP and the AIMIM were all in a partnership Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said his party was fighting against all three in Telangana and would oust the BRS government in 100 days time. The Congress today held a huge public rally Vijaya Bheri after the conclusion of the Congress Working Committee meeting where six poll guarantees were announced ahead of the elections in the state.

Addressing the rally former Congress president Sonia Gandhi who was repeatedly credited by party members on stage for granting statehood in Telangana said “It is my dream to see Congress government in Telangana that will work for all sections of society.” Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge too attacked chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao saying “We do what we say but KCR never delivers on his promises.” However, delivering the most fiery speech of the evening it was Rahul Gandhi who led the attack on the BRS, the BJP and the AIMIM. Accusing all the three parties of working clandestinely together he said, “Congress is fighting the BRS, the BJP and the AIMIM. They all go by different names but they are all involved in the same work. All three called meetings on the same day to disturb this rally of the Congress.”

He said while cases by ED and CBI were being foisted on the Opposition leaders there were no such cases on KCR or AIMIM leaders. “Attacks are always on the Opposition not on their own,” said Gandhi while dubbing the BRS as the “BJP rishtedar (kin) party”. Accusing KCR of utilising the resources of the state for his own family he said “within the next 100 days the BRS govt will be ousted and neither BJP nor AIMIM can stop it.”

Going beyond the five poll guarantees they had announced in Karnataka the Congress today announced six guarantees including annual crop incentive of Rs 15,000 for farmers, Rs 12,000 each for tenant farmers and farm labourers and another Rs 500 bonus on per quintal for paddy growers. Under its Mahalakshmi guarantee it promised Rs 2500 per month to women, apart from subsidised LPG cylinders at Rs 500 and free bus travel. It promised to pay Rs 5 lakh to those who don’t own a house and allot plots to participants of Telangana movement. Electricity up to 200 units will be free. The party announced grants of Rs5 lakh for education, enhance senior citizen pension to Rs4000 and health insurance worth Rs 10 lakhs. It even distributed a Congress Guarantee card among the public.