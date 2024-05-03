Logo

Logo

# India

I seek love and blessings’: Rahul to people of Rae Bareli

After filing his nomination from the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency, Rahul Gandhi said, “In the ongoing war of justice against injustice, I seek the love and blessings of my loved ones.”

Statesman News Service | Rae Bareli | May 3, 2024 7:38 pm

I seek love and blessings’: Rahul to people of Rae Bareli

Rahul Gandhi (Photo:ANI)

After filing his nomination from the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency, Rahul Gandhi said, “In the ongoing war of justice against injustice, I seek the love and blessings of my loved ones.”

In an emotional post on social media, the Congress leader wrote, “Nomination from Rae Bareli was an emotional moment for me. My mother has handed over the family’s work to me with great trust and has given me the opportunity to serve it.”

He added: “Amethi and Rae Bareli are no different for me, both are my family and I am happy that Kishori Lal ji, who has been serving the constituency for 40 years, will represent the party from Amethi.”

Advertisement

Addressing the people of the constituency, he wrote: “In the ongoing war of justice against injustice, I seek the love and blessings of my loved ones. I am confident that you all are standing with me in this fight to save the Constitution and democracy.”

Advertisement

Related posts

# India

Modi to file nomination from Varanasi on May 14

Party sources claimed on Friday that he will reach the temple city in the evening of May 13 and hold a road show the next day before filing the nomination. He is also expected to pay obeisance at Kashi Vishwanath.