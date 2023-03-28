Delhi Police personnel on Tuesday detained senior Congress leaders during a march for restoration of democracy from the iconic Red Fort in the national capital.

According to unconfirmed reports, former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jebi Mather and fellow MP Shakti Singh Gohil were among the leaders detained during march with flaming torches. According to party sources, senior leaders, members of the Steering Committee and all MPs participated in the ‘Loktantra Bachao Mashal Shanti March’ to protest against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

A heavy force of uniformed personnel was stationed outside Red Fort before the Congress MPs kicked off their march.

A post on the Congress’ official Twitter handle read, “The dictator got scared of ‘Satya’ and ‘Satyagraha’. A large number of police were deployed near the Red Fort to stop the peaceful ‘torch march’ of the Congress. Congress colleagues are being detained from every corner of Delhi.”

