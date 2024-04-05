Harish Rawat calls the party lazy, lacking the hunger to win

Congress veteran and former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat said on Friday that his party had become lazy. It needs to develop a hunger to regain its lost glory and remove the BJP from the helms.

Rawat said on Friday that the Congress party had lost the momentum and is giving its space to the BJP. He, however, conceded that this time, the party would improve its performance in Uttarakhand with a minimum of two wins.

“We have gone lazy. BJP has snatched our space at all levels. It’s not limited to the national or state levels alone. Their workers have replaced us even in villages and colonies. We will not be able to become leaders of our colonies, villages, or blocks under these circumstances under present circumstances without having a hunger to win. We have to adopt the approach of do or die in this election,” he suggested.

Advertisement

“BJP workers have taken our place all over. Unless we oust them from that place, we won’t be able to regain the leadership of our localities. We have to accept this fact. The BJP is active despite being a ruling party but we are not as aggressive as we should have been. We ought to be more active to regain our lost place,” said Harish Rawat.

He, however, claimed that Congressmen were giving a tough fight in all five seats in Uttarakhand. “It appears Congress will repeat its 2009 performance in these polls. I believe this time Pauri will lead us to victory,” he added.

It’s noteworthy that the Congress party won all five parliamentary constituencies in the 2009 elections but failed to win a single seat in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking on Robert Vadra’s claim to contest from the Gandhi family’s traditional Amethi Lok Sabha seat, the Congress stalwart said, “It’s for the Congress leadership to decide who should contest from Amethi. Let the AICC leadership, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia take a decision as the family traditionally fought from here,” Rawat contended.