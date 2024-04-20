Rahul accuses PM Modi of running a school of corruption

Stepping up his attack on Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi accused the Prime Minister of running a school of corruption in the country.

The Congress leader wrote in a post on X, “Narendra Modi is running a ‘school of corruption’ in the country. He himself is teaching each chapter in detail including ‘donation business under the subject Entire Corruption Science.”

He further wrote: “Like how collection of donations done through raids? How are contracts distributed after taking donations? How does the washing machine that washes the corrupt people? How the game of jail and bail played by making agencies recovery agents.”

Advertisement

Calling the BJP a den of “corrupt” people, the Congress MP said, “The party has made this crash course mandatory for its leaders, the price of which the country is paying.”

In an apparent reference to the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, the parliamentarian said, “The government of INDIA bloc will lock this school of corruption and close this course forever.”

Earlier, he had said, “Under the Modi rule, ‘illegal donations’ and ‘electoral bonds’ given to BJP are the guarantee of ease of doing business.”

He accused the prime minister of doing donation business by misusing the ED, the IT, and the CBI.