Radhika Khera resigns from Congress citing Ram Temple issue

Congress National Media Coordinator Radhika Khera resigned from the party’s primary membership on Sunday.

In a post on X, she wrote, “Today, with great pain, I am renouncing the primary membership of the party and resigning from my post.”

Khera, along with the post, shared a three-page letter addressed to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. “For every Hindu, the birthplace of Lord Shri Ram holds great significance. Every Hindu considers his life successful just by seeing Ram Lalla, some people are opposing it,” she said.

She further wrote, “The party to which I have given more than 22 years of my life, where I worked with full honesty from NSUI to AICC’s media department, today I have to face such intense opposition because I could not stop myself from visiting Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.”

She alleged that the opposition to this noble work of her reached such a level that justice was denied to her in the incident that happened to her in the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress office.

Khera said she has always fought from every platform for the justice of others, but when it came to her own justice, she found herself defeated in the party.

“Being a devotee of Lord Shri Ram and a woman, I am deeply hurt. Hurt by the fact that I did not get justice even after repeatedly informing all the top leaders of the party, I have taken this step today,” she said.