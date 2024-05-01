C’garh: Meted out with a shoddy deal, Cong media coordinator considers resigning

Voicing her objection to being meted out with a raw deal during a recent party meeting here, National media coordinator of the Congress party Radhika Kheda put the party high command on notice.

Kheda marked this incident as a rare moment of distress in her entire political career. With tears in her eyes, she lamented, ‘Never before have I encountered such disrespect. It pains me deeply when attempts at dialogue are met with hostility.’

The controversy unfolded during a media statement session at the Chhattisgarh Congress headquarters, Rajiv Bhavan in Raipur, where tensions reportedly escalated between Radhika Kheda and other leaders of the Chhattisgarh Congress. Sources indicate that the disagreement arose amidst the presence of local leaders and party spokespersons, leading to a heated verbal exchange.

Advertisement

Speculations abound regarding allegations of interference in the Congress party’s media affairs, sparking a contentious confrontation between the involved parties. Kheda, visibly shaken by the incident, took the matter to the president of the Chhattisgarh Congress Committee Dipak Baij and other senior party members for resolution.

According to insider sources, video evidence was captured documenting the disrespectful treatment Kheda received from fellow Congress leaders in Chhattisgarh. Kheda might consider stepping down from her role in the Congress party if the issue remains unresolved.

Rumours swirl regarding Kheda’s potential resignation from the party, with discussions pondering her possible transition to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). However, neither Congress nor Radhika Kheda have issued official statements regarding this matter.

Deepak Baij, president of the Chhattisgarh Congress Committee, downplayed the incident, asserting, “This is an internal matter that requires amicable resolution. Both parties oversee the same department and must strive for harmony. We are committed to resolving this issue through dialogue.”

Following the controversy, Radhika Kheda took to her social media platform to allude to forthcoming revelations, stating, “Even in the sanctity of Kaushalya Mata’s abode, daughters remain vulnerable. I vow to unveil the truth and stand against entrenched patriarchal attitudes.”

Responding to unfolding events, Rajesh Munat, former minister and BJP MLA from Raipur West, condemned the incident, highlighting gender biases within the Congress party. He encouraged Kheda to confront the prevailing animosity boldly, drawing parallels to the ethos of women empowerment championed by leaders like Priyanka Gandhi.

The Chhattisgarh Congress finds itself grappling with internal discord and factionalism, as evidenced by recent clashes between spokespersons at the Raipur Railway Station. The Kheda episode has brought this internal struggle to the fore. Political experts anticipate that this could potentially hamper the Congress in the upcoming phases of the Lok Sabha elections.