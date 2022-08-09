Quit India Movement: India remembers the contribution of Freedom Fighters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembers the freedom fighters who participated in the Quit India movement.

Prime Minster took to his Twitter Handle and tweeted by embedding a video, “ Remembering all those who took part in the Quit India Movement under Bapu’s leadership and strengthened our freedom struggle.”

Prime Minister tweeted a series of Tweets from his Official Twitter Handle:

"August 9 has become a burning symbol of our national revolution” said Loknayak JP. Inspired by Bapu, the Quit India Movement witnessed remarkable participation from people across all sections of society including greats like JP and Dr. Lohia. pic.twitter.com/zEldZhkRHp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 9, 2022

Here is picture of Mahatma Gandhi at the start of the Quit India Movement in Bombay. (Sourced from the Nehru Memorial Collection) pic.twitter.com/SRaar2c5iO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 9, 2022

Prime Minister also twitted about prominent leaders like JP and Dr. Lohia and further added, “August 9 has become a burning symbol of our national revolution,” said Loknayak JP.

“Inspired by Bapu, the Quit India Movement witnessed remarkable participation from people across all sections of society including greats like JP and Dr. Lohia,” as tweeted by Prime Minister.

Home Minister Amit Shah took to his Twitter handle to tweet about recalling the freedom fighters and further added, “August Revolution is a golden chapter in the history of India’s independence. On this day in 1942, Gandhiji started the Quit India Movement by giving the slogan of Do or Die. Which became a big mass movement against foreign rule.

Salute to the immortal fighters who laid down their lives in this great sacrifice of freedom.”

अगस्त क्रांति भारत की आजादी के इतिहास का एक स्वर्णिम अध्याय है। 1942 में आज के दिन गाँधी जी ने करो या मरो का नारा देकर भारत छोड़ो आंदोलन की शुरुआत की। जो विदेशी शासन के विरुद्ध एक बड़ा जनआंदोलन बना। आजादी के इस महायज्ञ में अपना सर्वस्व अर्पित करने वाले अमर सेनानियों को नमन। pic.twitter.com/NL6d7xqsAs — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 9, 2022

Union Minister Smriti Z Irani also tweeted, “To awaken the countrymen against the British rule, the “Quit India Movement” was started on this day in August 1942.

On this historic day, a lot of salutes to the hardworking immortal sacrificers who laid down their lives for the freedom of the country.

अंग्रेजी शासन के विरुद्ध देशवासियों को जागृत करने के लिए अगस्त 1942 में आज ही के दिन "भारत छोड़ो आंदोलन" की शुरुआत हुई थी। इस ऐतिहासिक दिवस पर देश की स्वाधीनता के लिए सर्वस्व अर्पित करने वाले कर्मनिष्ठ अमर बलिदानियों को कोटि-कोटि नमन। pic.twitter.com/LYPM2sft87 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) August 9, 2022

Indian National Congress also wishes the people of India on this day and tweeted, “Today, let’s celebrate the spirit of August Revolution which marks the anniversary of the Quit India Movement. The event that strengthened the fight against colonial rule in India is considered a landmark movement in our freedom struggle.”

Today, let's celebrate the spirit of August Revolution which marks the anniversary of the Quit India Movement. The event that strengthened the fight against colonial rule in India is considered a landmark movement in our freedom struggle. pic.twitter.com/TfuynofNIN — Congress (@INCIndia) August 9, 2022

Priyanka Gandhi also wishes the people of India on this day and tweeted,

“On this day, united with the slogan of Quit India Movement, Indians started a cross-border struggle against the brutal British rule. Our greatest strength is solidarity. Let us take a pledge to ‘Jodo India’ and add new dimensions of development in India, raising the flag of unity in diversity.”

आज ही के दिन भारत छोड़ो आंदोलन की हुंकार के साथ एकजुट होकर भारतीयों ने क्रूर अंग्रेजी हुकूमत के खिलाफ आर-पार का संघर्ष शुरू किया था। एकजुटता हमारी सबसे बड़ी ताकत है। आइए विविधता में एकता के झंडे को बुलंद करते हुए 'भारत जोड़ो' व भारत में विकास के नए आयाम जोड़ने का संकल्प लें। pic.twitter.com/HPcFN0lhrC — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 9, 2022

On August 9, 1942, the people of India launched the decisive final phase of the struggle for independence. It was a mass upsurge against the colonial rule on a scale not seen earlier, and it sent out the unmistakable message that the sun was about to set on the British Empire in India.

Launched by Mahatma Gandhi on August 8, 1942, the Quit India Movement, also known as the “Bharat Chhodo Andolan”, was a mass civil disobedience movement that took place in the country. With ‘do or die’ being the dominant sentiment, the movement demanded an immediate exit of the British from India.