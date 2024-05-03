CPI leader Atul Kumar Anjan dies in Lucknow

Senior CPI national secretary and General Secretary of Kisan Sabha Atul Kumar Anjan passed away after prolonged illness here on Friday. He was 69.

The CPI leader was suffering from an advanced stage of cancer and breathed his last at around 3 am in a private hospital.

Atul Kumar Anjan was elected student union president from Lucknow University in 1978 and started his political career from there. He had won the election for the post of Lucknow University Students Union President four times.

Anjan’s last journey will start from CPI office at 2:00 pm on Saturday and his last rites will be performed at Bhaisa Kund crematorium on the banks of river Gomti.