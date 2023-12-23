Quad countries to counter terrorist use of emerging technologies

The four Quad countries, which support a free and open Indo-Pacific, exchanged information on ever-evolving terrorism threats and further developing regional coordination mechanisms to counter the threat of the use of emerging technologies by terrorists.

Representatives from India, Japan, Australia and the United States concluded a three-day meeting of the Quad Counterterrorism Working Group in Honolulu, Hawaii on Friday.

An official statement on Saturday said the meeting was held to make tangible progress on pressing challenges within the region and support a free and open Indo-Pacific that is inclusive and resilient.

Advertisement

As part of the Quad Counterterrorism Working Group’s efforts, this multi-day event included presentations and a tabletop exercise focused on enhancing Quad cooperation in response to an overwhelming terrorist incident in the Indo-Pacific region.

Participants explored what capabilities and support the Quad could offer, and how the Quad might coordinate in order to support the existing capacities of Indo-Pacific countries.

The meeting comes before India hosts the Quad Summit in 2024. The summit was expected to be held around the time of India’s Republic Day celebrations but it has now been deferred since US President Joe Biden has expressed his inability to visit New Delhi in January.

The last Quad Summit took place in Hiroshima early this year on the margins of the G7 Summit.