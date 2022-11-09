Punjab Vigilance arrests registry clerk for taking Rs 20,000 bribe

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Wednesday arrested a registry clerk, Gurmeet Kaur, posted at Tehsil office Zirakpur, SAS Nagar, in a bribery case on the basis of a complaint registered on the Chief Minister’s Anti-Corruption Helpline.

A spokesperson of the VB said that this case has been registered on a complainant filed by Harsimran Singh of village Adda Jhungian, Tehsil Derabassi against the above said woman clerk on the Chief Minister’s Anti-Corruption Helpline.

He said that during the investigation of this complaint, it was found that the registry clerk had received Rs 20,000 from the complainant to register his power of attorney.

The spokesperson said that during the probe the allegations were found to be true and a corruption case has been registered against the woman revenue official at the Vigilance Bureau Flying Squad-1, Police Station, SAS Nagar under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Further investigation is under progress.