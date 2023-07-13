Caught on Camera: CBI’s Dramatic Arrest of Delhi Police Officers in Bribery Scandal

In a dramatic turn of events, two head constables from the Delhi Police found themselves in hot water on Tuesday as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) apprehended them on charges of soliciting a bribe. The incident unfolded when the CBI was in the process of making the arrests, and one of the constables attempted to flee the scene. However, the swift action of a vigilant CBI official thwarted the escape attempt, bringing the accused under control.

The accused have been identified as Bhim and Akshay, both serving as head constables in the Delhi Police and currently stationed at the Mangolpuri Police Station. They stand accused of allegedly demanding illegal payments in exchange for granting permission for e-rickshaw charging and parking in the Mangolpuri area.

#WATCH | CCTV footage of CBI raid under Mangolpuri Police Station area in Delhi on 10th July where one of the accused Head Constable Bheem Singh was seen attempting to flee, but he was caught. CBI has registered FIR against two head constables in a bribery case. (Source: CCTV… pic.twitter.com/qeoka3n40t — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2023

According to the CBI, they received a complaint on July 10 from an individual operating an e-rickshaw charging shop located at LSC Market, K Block in Mangolpuri, Delhi. The complainant alleged that on July 7, a head constable named Bhim from the Mangolpuri police station threatened him. The threat included disrupting the complainant’s e-rickshaw charging shop operations, confiscating the e-rickshaws, and demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000 in order to grant permission for parking and charging e-rickshaws in front of the shop.

Acting swiftly on the complaint, the CBI set up a trap operation, leading to the accused being caught red-handed while accepting the bribe. The entire sequence of events was captured by a CCTV camera installed outside the police station, providing undeniable evidence of the alleged wrongdoing.