Punjab: VB apprehends Building Inspector, architect for taking Rs 30000 bribe

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) during its drive against corruption in the state, has arrested Palwinder Singh, Building Inspector, Municipal Corporation Bathinda and Honey Munjal, an Architect from Bathinda while taking a bribe of Rs 30,000.

Disclosing this here on Tuesday an official spokesperson of the state VB said the above mentioned accused have been arrested based on a complainant lodged by Sandeep Singh, a resident of village Burj Mehma, in Bathinda district.

He further added that the complainant has approached the VB and alleged that the accused inspector Palwinder Singh has demanded a bribe of Rs 30000 per file through the said private architect for passing the plans of complainant’s new colony being set up at Bathinda.

As per the complaint the said Inspector has demanded Rs 80000 for three cases otherwise threatening to make objections on the files.

The spokesperson further informed that after a preliminary enquiry of this complaint a VB team from Bathinda unit laid a trap during which the accused architect was arrested red handed while he was receiving bribe of Rs 30000 in presence of two official witnesses.

Subsequently, the accused Building Inspector was also arrested. In this regard a case has been registered against both the accused under prevention of corruption act at VB police station Bathinda range. Further investigation into this case was under progress, he said.