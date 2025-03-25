Punjab VB apprehends audit inspector in bribery case

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB), in its ongoing drive against corruption in the state, has arrested an audit inspector, Davinder Bansal, posted in the office of Regional Deputy Director, Local Fund Audit, Patiala, for demanding a bribe of Rs 20,000.

In this case, another accused, Prithvi Singh, Panchayat Secretary, posted at BDPO Office, block Moonak in the Sangrur district has already been arrested while accepting a bribe of Rs. 20,000 in the name of the said audit inspector.

Advertisement

Disclosing this here on Tuesday, an official spokesperson of the state VB said the Davinder Bansal has been arrested following a complaint lodged by a resident of village Maha Singh Wala in Moonak.

Advertisement

He added that the complainant had approached the VB alleging that the said panchayat secretary demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 for auditing of the development works carried out by the village panchayat of Maha Singh Wala during the previous tenure. He told the complainant that the bribe money had to be shared with Bansal.

The spokesperson informed that the panchayat secretary had already been arrested while accepting the bribe from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

The other co-accused Bansal was evading arrest. The accused would be produced in the competent court tomorrow and future investigations into this case were under progress, he said.