CBI arrests two Delhi policemen for taking Rs 2.5 lakh bribe

The CBI on Thursday arrested a constable and a head constable-rank personnel for accepting bribe.

The duo posted at Sagarpur Police Station in South West Delhi were arrested for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh from the complainant, the central agency said.

The action followed a complaint received by the agency on Wednesday against two police officials. The complainant alleged that they demanded a bribe of Rs 5 lakh for not implicating him in an NDPS case. After negotiation, the accused agreed to accept Rs 3 lakh.

After receiving the complaint, the CBI laid a trap and caught them red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh from the complainant.

The probe agency said that an investigation into the matter is underway.

The Delhi Police is yet to respond to the arrests.