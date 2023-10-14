Punjab Police arrests two LeT operatives, arms and ammunition recovered

The Punjab Police in a joint operation with central agencies busted a terror module with the arrest of two operatives of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Saturday.

Those arrested have been identified as Uzair Ul Haq and Raj Mohammad from Jammu and Kashmir.

The police have also recovered two IED devices, two hand grenades, a .30 bore pistol along with two magazines and 24 cartridges, eight detonators, one timer switch and four batteries from their possession.

Yadav said the team acted following intel inputs that the Punjab border is being used by Lashkar-e-Toiba for smuggling of huge consignments of arms and explosives.

The DGP said preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused were recruited by one Firdaus Ahmed Bhat and he was planning to use them to target places of strategic importance and prominent personalities in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab to disturb peace and harmony of the country.

Assistant Inspector General, State Special Operation Cell, Amritsar Sukhminder Singh Mann said Uzair Ul Haq, the kin of Firdaus Ahmed Bhat, was earlier arrested in two cases pertaining to stone pelting in Kulgam.

Further investigation is on to detect the source of consignment.