NIA arrests key suspect in arms smuggling network linked to Myanmar

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested an individual from Aizawl in connection with arms and ammunition smuggling.

The NIA conducted searches at six locations, including two gun shops, in Aizawl district, leading to the arrest of Solomona, also known as Hminga.

According to NIA, large quantity of explosive materials, ammunition, digital devices, documents, and other incriminating materials were recovered during the search operation

NIA officials said that the accused was running a arms smuggling network in the border areas of Myanmar to procure and smuggle it to different states in the country.

Along with their Myanmar-based associates, they were involved in supplying arms, ammunition, and explosives in Mizoram and Manipur, and sending supplies to Myanmar-based armed groups, the release added.

Solomona is the second accused to be arrested in the case relating to trafficking of arms and ammunition in the north eastern states. The case was registered under IPC, explosive substance and arms act

Further investigations have uncovered that hawala channels were being used to transfer payments for the arms and ammunition trafficking.

