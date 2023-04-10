Punjab Police arrest Amritpal’s close aide Papalpreet from Amritsar

In a major breakthrough, the Punjab Police on Monday arrested the main associate of fugitive Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh, identified as Papalpreet Singh from Kathunangal area of Amritsar.

Addressing a press conference, Inspector General of Police (IGP) headquarters Sukhchain Singh Gill said the accused has been detained under the National Security Act (NSA). He said police teams were working on some vital clues amidst the ongoing special operation.

“Punjab Police have taken a very effective step after Amritsar Rural Police have arrested Papalpreet Singh, who is main associate of Amritpal Singh,” the IGP said, who was accompanied by Deputy Inspector General,(DIG) Border Range, Narinder Bhargav.

Gill said that accused Papalpreet Singh was wanted by the Punjab Police in six criminal cases. Further legal action will be taken in accordance with the law, he added. Papalpreet is considered to be Amritpal’s mentor and has allegedly been in contact with Pakistan’s ISI.

Papalpreet’s arrest comes days after CCTV footage made the rounds on social media in which he could be seen at a ‘dera’ (place for religious congregation) in a village in Hoshiarpur. It was after a team of the counter intelligence wing chased an Innova car from Phagwara to Hoshiarpur after the police suspected that the fugitive and his aides could be in that vehicle.

Police suspect Papalpreet and Amritpal separated in Hoshiarpur following the police chase of their vehicle. Many pictures of the duo had surfaced on social media. In one such footage, both of them could be seen wearing masks while roaming around a street in Delhi.

Meanwhile, IGP appealed to all Punjabis to continue maintaining peace and harmony in the state and not to pay any heed to fake news and rumours. He said the law and order situation is completely under control and totally stable.