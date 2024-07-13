Ex-Maoist’s PhD issue: BU VC says pending NOC delaying process

A pending no objection certificate (NOC), essential for allowing the jail inmate before his induction to the outside curriculum activities, has caused hindrance to Arnab Dam, the convicted Maoist, the Burdwan University authorities claimed this afternoon.

The vice-chancellor of the Burdwan University, Dr Gautam Chandra also hinted about ‘some forces passing motivated and misleading information’ on the issue of deferment of Dam’s inclusion in his desired PhD programme.

Dr Chandra said, “It’s known to everyone that the NOC from the higher authorities of the correctional home services is needed, as Dam is currently serving under court custody. Still, some people here in my university are pretending to be ‘willfully innocent’ and have dispatched wrong information to Kunal Ghosh yesterday.”

Advertisement

Ghosh, the Trinamul Congress leader in his X- handle had ridiculed the Governor appointed vice-chancellor of BU.

Dr Chandra said today, “I have always shown my positive gesture and that’s why I didn’t want to delay the issue like my predecessor by putting this forward before the education council. I have treated him like an ambitious student and not as an inmate. There are some protocols like his security that need to be maintained properly.” About Dam’s security, he said: “After inclusion, he needs to visit the department regularly and also he will require the library assistance. The BU can’t afford to ensure his security arrangements, it’s a matter of the correctional home authorities.”

“We had forwarded a communication, drafted by our legal cell, about the NOC to the jail superintendent of Hooghly on 9 July, followed by another on 10 July. We are still awaiting a response.”