Punjab: More than Rs 22000 crore credited into accounts of farmers

The current paddy procurement season is going on in full swing in the mandis of the State with the emphasis of the Punjab Government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on catering to the interests of all the stakeholders, viz., millers, farmers, arhtiyas and the kabourers.

This is amply clear from the fact that Rs 22,047 crore have been credited into the accounts of the farmers and 105 Lakh Metric Tonne (LMT) of paddy out of 111 LMT arriving in the mandis, stand procured.

As regards the aspect of lifting, 6.18 LMT paddy was lifted yesterday which is a historical achievement from single day point of view and the total lifting till now stands at 64,55,000 LMT which comes around to nearly 62 per cent.

Disclosing this here today while interacting with the media persons at Anaj Bhawan, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak said that out of the 5086 rice mills in the state, 4792 have applied for the allotment and 4579 mills have been allotted, which is a clear proof that this 6th procurement season of the present State Government would also turn out to be a very successful one.

Divulging further, the Minister said that this time, the state got the target to procure 185 LMT and the State Government has made elaborate arrangements for 190 LMT whether in the form of Bardana or monetary form.

Last year the Union Government had imposed value cut on the crop brought by the farmers in the mandis but the Punjab Government paid Rs 190 crore out of its own pocket to the farmers so as to make sure that they do not suffer financially, said the Minister adding that the State Government had given huge relief to the rice millers also whether it is the issue of CMR security or any other.

Reiterating the commitment of the State Government to procure every single grain of the crop brought by the farmers in the mandis, the Minister said that the Chief Minister is taking personal interest to ensure the protection of interests of all those connected with the procurement.

Listing the serious and systematic approach of the Punjab Government on the storage space issue, the Minister added that the Chief Minister and he himself has taken up the matter with the Union Government apart from writing several letters.

Lauding the officers of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department for working tirelessly despite the challenges, the Minister said we are heading towards accomplishing a highly successful season.

In the matter of CCL, the Minister made it clear that it is given to the State in lieu of lifting the crop produced by the farmers hence it is not an extraordinary favour by the Union Government.

Taking the BJP leadership to task, the Minister said that they should not indulge in petty politics on this issue which is of vital interest to the State and instead they pressurize the Union Government to double the number of Rakes so as to take maximum rice out of Punjab, which would create ample storage space in the state.

Till Now, the FCI has created storage space for 18 LMT but more efforts need to be made by the FCI for ensuring further storage space.

Among others present on the occasion included the Principal Secretary Vikas Garg, Director Puneet Goyal, Additional Director Dr Anjuman Bhaskar, Joint Director Ajayveer Singh Sarao and others.