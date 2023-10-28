Punjab lawyer held for assaulting 73-year-old mother

A lawyer has been arrested in Punjab’s Ropar city for allegedly beating and torturing his 73-year-old mother along with his wife and minor son.

The accused, identified as Ankur Verma, was arrested after the victim narrated her ordeal to her daughter Deepshikha, who managed to get access to the CCTV camera installed in Verma’s house and approached NGO, Sakhi One Stop Centre, which provides free services for women’s protection in the state for help.

After the CCTV footage was handed over to the police, the elderly woman was later rescued from the house in Giani Zail Singh Nagar locality and admitted to a hospital after doctors found several bruises on her body.

Advertisement

Disturbing CCTV videos show Verma, his wife and son brutally assaulting his lecturer mother Asha Rani. In the viral videos, Verma can be seen slapping his mother several times, grabbing her mouth and pulling her by hair. In one of the clips, his wife Sudha and son were seen thrashing the victim.

The police have registered a case under Sections 327, 342, 323 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 24 of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act and arrested Verma.

Punjab’s Minister of Social Security, Women and Child Development, Dr Baljit Kaur said: “The act of beating up the mother by lawyer Ankur Verma, his wife and son at Ropar, is highly condemnable.”

The Minister said that she has ordered the Department to investigate the matter and submit a report as soon as possible. Additionally, the Deputy Commissioner of Ropar was instructed to take legal action against the batterers.

Expressing concern that such incidents instill fear among the elderly in civilized society, Dr Kaur announced that she will organise an awareness march in the city to protest the incident in Ropar, hoping to motivate the people to adopt a more respectful attitude toward the elderly. She said such incidents strain social relations within our society.