Punjab: Health Dept organizes stakeholder consultation to fight drug abuse

In a major boost to Punjab’s efforts to combat the drug menace as per directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, a Stakeholder Consultation was organised on Tuesday to discuss ways to empower women to contribute to the fight against drugs.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh chaired the workshop virtually, while psychiatrists from each district, Punjab Police representatives, and various NGOs attended the workshop organised at the Directorate of Health Services here today.

Dr Balbir Singh emphasized the importance of women’s involvement in fighting drug abuse. “Women can play a vital role in supporting family members affected by drug abuse and helping them access rehabilitation services,” he said.

He further stated that under the leadership of Chief Minister Mann, the state government has been taking strong action against drug peddlers and suppliers. He stressed the importance of rehabilitation programs to prevent youth from falling prey to drugs.

Dr Balbir Singh concluded by urging all stakeholders to work together to make Punjab a drug-free state and realize Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann’s vision of a ‘Rangla Punjab.’

Special Director General of Police (Special DGP) Community Affairs Division Gurpreet Kaur Deo announced that Punjab Police would launch an outreach program to engage with women and encourage them to support the fight against drugs.

“We believe that women can be a powerful force in combating the drug menace, and we want to empower them to take on this role,” she said.

Director of Health Services Dr Hitinder Kaur directed Civil Surgeons, Psychiatrists, and drug de-addiction service providers to prioritize integrated health services and ensure that women are involved in the process.

Dr Sandeep Bhola, Assistant Director and State Mental Health Officer, along with Dr Manju Bansal and Kunal Kishore from Alliance India, highlighted the need for women’s participation in the fight against drugs. “Women can provide critical support to individuals affected by drug abuse and help them access rehabilitation services,” he said.