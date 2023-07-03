Punjab: Head Constable honoured for rescuing a street dog

Touched by the sensitivity shown by a cop of the Punjab Police, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Traffic, Amardeep Singh Rai on Monday honoured the Head Constable (HC) Palwinder Singh for rescuing a street dog, whose head was stuck in the fog-lamp hole of a car bumper.

HC Palwinder Singh is currently posted at Police Station Mohkampura in Amritsar Commissionerate. In a viral video, Palwinder was seen successfully pulling out the head of a stray dog and saving his life. ADGP Amardeep Singh Rai, while handing over the Commendation Certificate (Class-1) to HC Palwinder Singh, said that his compassionate act will no doubt inspire others to lend a hand when they see any animal in distress.

Palwinder said that when he was leaving home at 6 am, his friend told him about a dog’s neck stuck in the car bumper. “I immediately went to help the dog, who was writhing in pain and I softly pulled out his neck,” he said, adding the dog got minor injuries on his neck.

He thanked the ADGP Traffic for recognising his deed and ensured that he will continue to work for noble causes in the future as well. The Twitter account of Commissioner of Police Amritsar had shared the video of Head Constable Palwinder Singh rescuing the dog.

The stray dog appeared to have got its head stuck in a hole in the bumper of a car that appeared to be damaged in an accident. To help the dog, the policeman wrapped a towel around the dog’s neck and slowly manoeuvred its head out of the car’s bumper. “A heartwarming act of compassion! In a touching incident, a dog got trapped in a car bumper, Amritsar police officials came to the rescue. With great care and skill, safely freed the dog, ensuring its well-being,” the tweet read.